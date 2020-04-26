British PM to resume job on Monday after recovering from COVID-19
04:27 PM | 26 Apr, 2020
British PM to resume job on Monday after recovering from COVID-19
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resume working on Monday after recovering from COVID-19 that sent him to intensive care unit for three days earlier this month. 

A spokespersons, according to international medial, of the Downing Street confirmed the report as number of coronavirus cases continue to rise in the UK and death toll crossed tragic milestone of 20,000. 

Johnson, 55, will be taking back control of the government facing multiple challenges, including economic, due to the pandemic that has severely affected the businesses globally. The UK government is also under criticism over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak and shortage of protective equipment for health staff. 

After getting discharged from the St. Thomas Hospital in London on April 12 following improvement in his health condition, he went to Chequers, the official country residence to continue his recovery. 

On April 5, Johnson was taken to the hospital, ten days after he was tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Total infections in the country have surged to 148,377 while 20, 319 have lost their lives. 

