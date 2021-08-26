Iran welcomes Pakistan’s initiative to advance regional approach on Afghanistan

09:55 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Iran has welcomed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s initiative to advance regional approach on Afghanistan for the mutual benefit of the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Amir Abdullahian expressed the remarks during a meeting with Qureshi, who is on three-day tour to discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan with neighbouring countries, in Tehran.  

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi and other senior officials accompanied the Foreign Minister.

FM Qureshi congratulated his Iranian counterpart on getting endorsement from the Parliament on his appointment. Reaffirming desire to enhance bilateral relations in all areas, the Foreign Minister remarked that Pakistan considered Iran a close neighbour and important country.

In the bilateral context, he recalled his previous visit to Tehran in April 2021, during which the two countries signed MoU on establishment of Border Sustenance Markets. Coupled with opening of new border crossing point, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that both the initiatives would improve livelihood of the people in the border region and facilitate movement.

Both had extensive discussion on regional security situation. Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on Kashmir issue, specially at the highest level.

On the developing situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi remarked that a coordinated approach was important for security, stability and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. Return of peace in Afghanistan would provide impetus to greater economic integration, regional connectivity and facilitate people-to-people linkages.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated invitation to Dr. Abdullahian to visit Pakistan.

Dr. Amir Abdullahian warmly welcomed Foreign Minister Qureshi and reaffirmed Iran’s policy to continue strong bilateral relations.

FM Qureshi is the first foreign minister to meet Dr. Abdullahian, after his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Iran.

