Four Levies personnel martyred in Balochistan attacks

10:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021
Four Levies personnel martyred in Balochistan attacks
QUETTA – At least three personnel of the Levies Force were martyred and as many injured in an attack by unidentified men in the Ziarat district of Balochistan on Thursday.

The attack on forces was carried out in the Mangi Dame area of the district. The martyred soldiers include Rasaldar Major Mir Zaman, Naib Rasaldar Mudasir, and Sepoy Zainullah.

Reports said that the personnel were on their way to rescue four abducted labourers when their vehicle hit a landmine. Unknown armed men have kidnapped the labourers working on the Mangi Dam.

In a separate incident in the province, one personnel named Subedar Aslam embraced martyred while two other personnel were injured.

Earlier this month, a captain of the Pakistan Army was martyred while two other soldiers injuried as their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) in Tobo, Balochistan.

"Security Forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan. Resultantly Capt Kashif embraced shahadat while 2 soldiers got injured," ISPR said in a statement.

