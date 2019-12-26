Govt challenges SC's verdict in army chief extension case

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday filed a review petition against the verdict announced by the Supreme Court in case related to the extension of the army chief's tenure.

In the petition, the government has pleaded the court to form a larger bench to hear the review petition, and requested it to hold in-camera proceedings.

Highlighting loop holes in the verdict, the petition argues that "important constitutional and legal" points did not take into account while announcing the judgement. It further states that the apex court has itself "been giving extensions to additional and ad-hoc judges", providing a reason to the government to exercise this discretion as well.

Furthermore, the petition argues that the court did not base its decision on the judgement in the judges extension case.

On November 28, the top court, through a short order, had allowed the federal government to grant a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

On Dec 16, the apex court had issued the detailed verdict in the case. It had also directed the government to make new legislation into the matter.