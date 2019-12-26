Govt challenges SC's verdict in army chief extension case
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Thursday filed a review petition against the verdict announced by the Supreme Court in case related to the extension of the army chief's tenure.
In the petition, the government has pleaded the court to form a larger bench to hear the review petition, and requested it to hold in-camera proceedings.
Highlighting loop holes in the verdict, the petition argues that "important constitutional and legal" points did not take into account while announcing the judgement. It further states that the apex court has itself "been giving extensions to additional and ad-hoc judges", providing a reason to the government to exercise this discretion as well.
Furthermore, the petition argues that the court did not base its decision on the judgement in the judges extension case.
On November 28, the top court, through a short order, had allowed the federal government to grant a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
On Dec 16, the apex court had issued the detailed verdict in the case. It had also directed the government to make new legislation into the matter.
- New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, Islamabad10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
-
- At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in Gujranwala09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan to undertake 27 projects with $1b grant from China12:06 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Romanian woman dies after catching fire during operation11:21 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a release date03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was quick to call him out ...03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019