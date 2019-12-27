PM Imran urges int’l community to wake up before RSS on the move’ leads to genocide of Muslims  
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to wake up before the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the move leads to genocide of Muslims in India that would dwarf other genocides.

In a tweet today (Friday), the premier said that whenever militias like Hitler’s Brown Shirts or India 's RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide.

Imran Khan also shared a tweet of Suchitra Vijayan, who is a founder of a New York based research organization, showing RSS activists marching parade on the pattern of military training in India 's Telangana state.

