PM Imran urges int’l community to wake up before RSS on the move’ leads to genocide of Muslims
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to wake up before the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the move leads to genocide of Muslims in India that would dwarf other genocides.
In a tweet today (Friday), the premier said that whenever militias like Hitler’s Brown Shirts or India 's RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide.
بین الاقوامی برادری بیدار ہو جائے قبل اسکے کہ بے لگام RSS مسلمانوں کےخون سےایسی ہولی کھیلےکہ تاریخ انسانی میں قتل عام کے دیگر واقعات ہیچ دکھائی دینے لگیں۔ ہٹلر کی خاکی وردی ہو یا RSS، جب بھی مسلح جتھوں کا خمیر کسی قوم کیخلاف بےجا نفرت سے اٹھایا گیا،حالات قتل عام ہی پر منتج ہوئے۔ https://t.co/5NAXEBX2vX— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2019
Imran Khan also shared a tweet of Suchitra Vijayan, who is a founder of a New York based research organization, showing RSS activists marching parade on the pattern of military training in India 's Telangana state.
The int community should wake up before RSS on the move leads to genocide of Muslims that will dwarf other genocides. Whenever militias like Hitler's Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide. https://t.co/bnxJknIbO6— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2019
