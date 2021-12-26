Shoaib Akhtar’s mother passes away in Islamabad
Web Desk
09:46 AM | 26 Dec, 2021
Shoaib Akhtar’s mother passes away in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani paceman Shoaib Akhtar’s mother has passed away in the country’s federal capital on Sunday.

The international star also known as Rawalpindi Express announced early Sunday on the microblogging platform.

In the message on social media, Shoaib wrote “My mother, my everything, with the will of Allah taala, has left for heavenly abode.” The funeral prayers will be held in Islamabad’s sector H-8, the pacer said.

Reports in local media said Akhtar’s mother was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated, however, she could not survive.

The 46-year-old cricketer turned analyst is said to be one of the fastest and fiercest bowlers in international cricket, as he possesses the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket.

Akhtar has represented Pakistan in 224 international matches — 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is.

More From This Category
Daraz wins the digital streaming rights for HBL ...
05:45 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by two wickets
06:17 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Indian star spinner Harbhajan Singh retires from ...
04:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar to be in action one ...
03:26 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Sydney Sixers sign Shadab Khan for BBL 11
11:50 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan, ready to ...
10:28 PM | 23 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities welcome PTI govt's move to help artists get royalties for their work
11:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr