Shoaib Akhtar’s mother passes away in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani paceman Shoaib Akhtar’s mother has passed away in the country’s federal capital on Sunday.
The international star also known as Rawalpindi Express announced early Sunday on the microblogging platform.
In the message on social media, Shoaib wrote “My mother, my everything, with the will of Allah taala, has left for heavenly abode.” The funeral prayers will be held in Islamabad’s sector H-8, the pacer said.
میری والدہ محترمہ رضائے الٰہی سے وفات پا گئ ہیں - انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون۔— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 25, 2021
نماز جنازہ H-8 میں بعد نماز عصر ادا کی جائے گی۔
My mother, my everything, with the will of Allah taala, has left for heavenly abode.
Namaz e janaza will be in H-8 after Asar Prayers.
Reports in local media said Akhtar’s mother was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated, however, she could not survive.
The 46-year-old cricketer turned analyst is said to be one of the fastest and fiercest bowlers in international cricket, as he possesses the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket.
Akhtar has represented Pakistan in 224 international matches — 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is.
