Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan district, the military media wing said Saturday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) cited that security forces killed a terrorist in the North Waziristan district after they conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) against the terrorists in the northwestern region.
The operation was carried out in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists and one terrorist got killed during an intense exchange of fire, it said while weapon and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.
The slain militant was involved in terror-related activities against Pakistani security forces.
Pakistan Army media wing also mentioned that the residents appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North ... 08:40 PM | 20 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Five terrorists were gunned down and one Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an ...
Last week, five terrorists were gunned down and one Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan.
