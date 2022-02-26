Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Web Desk
11:16 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Source: File photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan district, the military media wing said Saturday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) cited that security forces killed a terrorist in the North Waziristan district after they conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) against the terrorists in the northwestern region.

The operation was carried out in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists and one terrorist got killed during an intense exchange of fire, it said while weapon and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The slain militant was involved in terror-related activities against Pakistani security forces.

Pakistan Army media wing also mentioned that the residents appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North ... 08:40 PM | 20 Feb, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Five terrorists were gunned down and one Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an ...

Last week, five terrorists were gunned down and one Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan.

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan dials Jahangir Tareen, enquires ...
11:44 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
35 Pakistani students evacuated from Ukraine as ...
10:49 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,207 new infections, ...
09:27 AM | 26 Feb, 2022
Poland allows land entry to Pakistanis stranded ...
10:02 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
Media fraternity mourns the loss of Dr Mehdi Hasan
08:31 PM | 25 Feb, 2022
US, Pakistan partner to promote clean energy ...
07:20 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah makes a shocking statement about Tuba Anwar
05:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr