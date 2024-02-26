Search

Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

09:29 AM | 26 Feb, 2024
Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum injured in attempt on life 

LAHORE – Pakistani stage actor Tahir Anjum suffered injuries during an attempt on his life.

Tahir Anjum comes under attack in the provincial capital Lahore on Sunday. Two unknown people opened fire at him during the shoot of a video near Babu Sabu.

Reports in local media said bullets pierced his car and wound his body.

Tahir Anjum said he informed the police and was also in touch with the higher authorities.

A case was lodged on the complaint of Anjum, and further proceedings are underway.

