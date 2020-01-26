Wasim Akram, Yuvraj Singh to play in bushfire relief match
Web Desk
02:27 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
Wasim Akram, Yuvraj Singh to play in bushfire relief match
Share

LAHORE - Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram and former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday became the first players outside Australia to confirm their availability for the charity cricket match organized to raise funds for the bushfire victims.

Australia’s prolific Test opening duo of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden are also set to reunite after the latter’s name was added to the squad list, cricket.com.au reported.

The match, named ‘Bushfire Cricket Bash’, which will be played on February 8, is one of three headline acts on cricket’s day of giving, The Big Appeal.

The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank Women’s Tri-Series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The addition of Akram and Yuvraj comes after the announcement of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh as coaches for the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI.

Australian men’s team greats Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin, and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause which also includes former stars Ponting, Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, and Alex Blackwell.

Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also take part in a non-playing capacity.

The match will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL decider, the venue of which will be decided soon.

Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short also said they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing BBL to support the victims.

The unprecedented crisis has shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, athletes and leaders.- Agencies

More From This Category
3rd & final T-20 between Pakistan and Bangladesh ...
11:39 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
Wasim Akram, Yuvraj Singh to play in bushfire ...
02:27 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
President Alvi watches PAKvBAN T20I at Gaddafi
09:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
Babar, Hafeez fifties lead Pakistan to victory ...
04:54 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
Pakistan, Bangladesh to play 2nd T20 at ...
11:38 AM | 25 Jan, 2020
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in first T20
03:18 PM | 24 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Govt all set to launch ‘Baytee App’ for women
12:07 PM | 27 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr