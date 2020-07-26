Sindh ASI demoted to constable after his photograph goes viral
10:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Share
HYDERABAD – After a photograph of an Assistant Sub Inspector pointing a gun on his own head went viral on the social media, SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday demoted the policeman.
The police spokesman informed that the ASI Meeral Bhutto had been reverted from the rank of ASI to police constable.
He added that after demotion the SSP had posted him on the guard duty at the gate of the SSP office.
He told the media that policeman, who was posted as Kotri police station, had taken the photograph while sitting in a police mobile.
- Rain claims five lives in Karachi, floods roads, localities09:39 AM | 27 Jul, 2020
- ATC resumes hearing in Judge video leak scandal case on Monday11:17 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Sindh ASI demoted to constable after his photograph goes viral10:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
-
- Coronavirus cases top 16 million worldwide, deaths exceed 644,00010:02 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Penny Appeal founder restored as investigation finds no wrongdoing
05:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
- Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- 'Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya'04:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Engin Altan doppelganger found in Pakistan04:31 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020