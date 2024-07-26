Punjab announces plots scheme for govt officers; check prices, payment plans

LAHORE – The Punjab government has rolled out new plot allotment scheme for officers of civil service, Provincial Management Service (PMS), and police service.

The government has reportedly acquired land near Kala Khatai Road interchange of motorway, addng that plots with sizes of two kanals, one kanal, and 10 marlas will be allotted to the government officers.

Under the scheme, 30 percent quota would be allocated for Pakistan Administrative Services and PMS officers, 10% for police officers, and 30% for X-cadre officials.

The officers of Grade 21 and 22 will be eligible for plots of two kanals. Reports added that the Planning and Development (P&D) department has issued the application form for the scheme.

Plot Prices and Payment Plan

The plot will cost Rs800,000 per marla to the officers. It means the value of the 10 marla plot will be Rs8 million, 1 kanal Rs16 million and 2 kanals will be available for Rs32 million.

The officers will be offered payment plans of up to eight years.

Free Flats for Workers

Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the construction of hundreds of free flats in Taxila and Sunder labor colonies in bid to improve living conditions of workers.

The decision was made in a high-level meeting to boost workers' welfare. CM Maryam Nawaz assessed the performance of the Labor Department and received updates on various initiatives, such as worker scholarships, the establishment of labor colonies, and healthcare programs.

Chief Minister emphasised the government's dedication to labor rights, including reforms in labor laws, occupational safety enhancements, and strict enforcement of minimum wage standards.