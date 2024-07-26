Punjab announces plots scheme for govt officers; check prices, payment plans

LAHORE – The Punjab government has rolled out new plot allotment scheme for officers of civil service, Provincial Management Service (PMS), and police service.
The government has reportedly acquired land near Kala Khatai Road interchange of motorway, addng that plots with sizes of two kanals, one kanal, and 10 marlas will be allotted to the government officers.
Under the scheme, 30 percent quota would be allocated for Pakistan Administrative Services and PMS officers, 10% for police officers, and 30% for X-cadre officials.
The officers of Grade 21 and 22 will be eligible for plots of two kanals. Reports added that the Planning and Development (P&D) department has issued the application form for the scheme.
The plot will cost Rs800,000 per marla to the officers. It means the value of the 10 marla plot will be Rs8 million, 1 kanal Rs16 million and 2 kanals will be available for Rs32 million.
The officers will be offered payment plans of up to eight years.
Free Flats for Workers
Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the construction of hundreds of free flats in Taxila and Sunder labor colonies in bid to improve living conditions of workers.
The decision was made in a high-level meeting to boost workers' welfare. CM Maryam Nawaz assessed the performance of the Labor Department and received updates on various initiatives, such as worker scholarships, the establishment of labor colonies, and healthcare programs.
Chief Minister emphasised the government's dedication to labor rights, including reforms in labor laws, occupational safety enhancements, and strict enforcement of minimum wage standards.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.