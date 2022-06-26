Minal Khan finds a perfect duplicate!

Noor Fatima
09:56 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Minal Khan finds a perfect duplicate!
Source: Minal Khan (Instagram)
Share

There's a myth that every person has six doppelgängers, making it a total of seven.

For starters, a doppelgänger is a biologically unrelated lookalike or a double of a living person.

Recently, Minal Khan found herself one of her doppelgängers and it's none other than the up-and-coming actress, Rimha Ahmed. It is much easier for celebrities to find their lookalikes due to their fame. Khan was lucky in this regard.

Fans of Minal Khan were stunned to find such a striking resemblance between the twi lovely ladies. Looks like the pair, Aiman-Minal, found themselves their long-lost twin. Netizens spammed their comment sections with their opinions of the two ladies' looks and compared various pictures. 

   

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rimha Ahmed???? (@rimhahmed)

Minal Khan is a powerhouse and has amassed a huge fan following. She debuted as a child actor and later played different roles. Her recent project Ishq Hai aired in 2021.

Rimha Ahmed has been working in the industry and stars in a show, Zakhm, which airs on Geo Entertainment. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rimha Ahmed???? (@rimhahmed)

More From This Category
Shaista Lodhi bids farewell to PTV morning show
08:20 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Atif Aslam’s son wins hearts with ...
07:26 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Abrarul Haq serves legal notice to UK record ...
04:58 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Ranbir shares a funny story about 'first wife'
09:29 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa dance their heart ...
03:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
TikToker Zehra Baloch’s swimming pool video ...
02:20 PM | 26 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaista Lodhi bids farewell to PTV morning show
08:20 PM | 26 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr