You can get free ice cream at Dubai International Airport: Here's how

DUBAI - If you want to relive the memories of childhood when you could get free ice cream, there is an exciting opportunity for you even if you are now an adult.
World-famous, Emirates Airlines is celebrating the summer travel season and offering free ice cream to all passengers passing through the Dubai International Airport.
Served from 6 ice cream carts placed around the Departure areas at the airport, passengers can get a free scoop and enjoy the moments.
According to an official statement released by the carrier, the offer is available on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays for the whole family until July 16.
Available flavors are vanilla, Arabic coffee, and dates ice cream, or mango sorbet to help the passengers cool off this summer and that too without spending a dime.
The free ice cream offer is not just the only offer by the airline as the carrier has kicked off a spectacular summer of travel under which multiple offers are available.
Emirates Airlines is a renowned airline based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is considered one of the world's largest and most luxurious airlines, operating a vast network of international flights.
Emirates Airlines was established in 1985 and has since grown into a global aviation powerhouse. The airline operates flights to over 150 destinations across six continents, covering major cities worldwide.
It boasts a modern fleet of wide-body aircraft, including the iconic Airbus A380 and Boeing 777.
Emirates operates from its hub, Dubai International Airport, which features state-of-the-art facilities and world-class lounges for passengers.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.