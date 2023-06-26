You can get free ice cream at Dubai International Airport: Here's how

DUBAI - If you want to relive the memories of childhood when you could get free ice cream, there is an exciting opportunity for you even if you are now an adult.

World-famous, Emirates Airlines is celebrating the summer travel season and offering free ice cream to all passengers passing through the Dubai International Airport.

Served from 6 ice cream carts placed around the Departure areas at the airport, passengers can get a free scoop and enjoy the moments.

According to an official statement released by the carrier, the offer is available on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays for the whole family until July 16.

Available flavors are vanilla, Arabic coffee, and dates ice cream, or mango sorbet to help the passengers cool off this summer and that too without spending a dime.

The free ice cream offer is not just the only offer by the airline as the carrier has kicked off a spectacular summer of travel under which multiple offers are available.

