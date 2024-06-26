Sheikh Abdul Wahab Al Shaibi receives key to Holy Kaaba in historic handover ceremony

JEDDAH – Sheikh Abdul Wahab bin Zain Al Abidin Al Shaibi has become the new key bearer of the Holy Kaaba after a handover ceremony.

The ceremony for the handover of the keys to the Holy Kaaba was held in Makkah on Monday, days after the death of Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaiba.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Saleh Al-Shaibi, the son of the late Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi, passed the keys to Sheikh Abdul Wahhab bin Zain Al-Abidin Al-Shaibi, who has been appointed as the 78th caretaker of the Kaaba.

The eldest member of Al-Shaiba family was chosen as successor to Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi, the former senior caretaker who passed away last Friday. According to tradition, the keys of the Kaaba and Maqam Ibrahim are handed over to the eldest member of the Al-Shaiba family.

After receiving Kaaba key, Sheikh Abdul Wahhab said "May God grant me success in fulfilling this duty under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sheikh Abdul Wahhab Al Shaibi will unlock Kaaba to facilitate the annual ceremonial washing on Muharram 15, 1446.

The caretaker is exclusively responsible for its affairs, including changing its cover, performing its rituals of washing and perfuming, and opening and closing it. Since the time of Prophet Muhammad SAW, the Shiba family has been entrusted with the role of guarding the Kaaba and holding its key.

After Fatah Makkah, Prophet Muhammad SAW entrusted key to Othman Bin Talha of the Bani Shaiba family, saying, "These keys will remain with you until the Day of Judgment, unless an oppressor takes them."

Since then, Al-Shiba family has faithfully maintained this responsibility, as mandated by divine revelation to entrust responsibilities to their rightful owners.