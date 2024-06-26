Will Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan be released from Jail on June 27?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf founding chairman Imran Khan has remained in jail since August last year, as he is facing pile of cases from terrorism to blasphemy and leaking state secrets.
As former prime minister secured bail in several cases, advisor to PM Shehbaz on political affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said Imran Khan might be released from jail on June 27. Speakign with local news channel, PML-N stalwart said government will keep him behind jail over his agenda to incite chaos among masses.
Despite potential release, Rana Sanaullah assured that it would not lead to significant turmoil. "Imran Khan's only message is chaos and anarchy," Sanaullah opined.
He said in a democratic system, dialogue is essential. He noted that negotiations could occur if Khan shifts from his current stance of promoting disorder.
"Our attitude will mirror his actions. We are ready to talk whenever there is an opportunity," Rana adds further.
The advisor slammed Khan for not adhering to democratic principles, asserting that no one has the mandate to harm the country. "We will ensure that Imran Khan remains detained within the bounds of the law," he said, mentioning the possibility of opening cases and conducting searches as part of legal proceedings.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.