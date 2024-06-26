Will Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan be released from Jail on June 27?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf founding chairman Imran Khan has remained in jail since August last year, as he is facing pile of cases from terrorism to blasphemy and leaking state secrets.

As former prime minister secured bail in several cases, advisor to PM Shehbaz on political affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said Imran Khan might be released from jail on June 27. Speakign with local news channel, PML-N stalwart said government will keep him behind jail over his agenda to incite chaos among masses.

Despite potential release, Rana Sanaullah assured that it would not lead to significant turmoil. "Imran Khan's only message is chaos and anarchy," Sanaullah opined.

He said in a democratic system, dialogue is essential. He noted that negotiations could occur if Khan shifts from his current stance of promoting disorder.

"Our attitude will mirror his actions. We are ready to talk whenever there is an opportunity," Rana adds further.

The advisor slammed Khan for not adhering to democratic principles, asserting that no one has the mandate to harm the country. "We will ensure that Imran Khan remains detained within the bounds of the law," he said, mentioning the possibility of opening cases and conducting searches as part of legal proceedings.