Pakistani court seizes assets of Adil Raja, other YouTubers over incitement charges

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's anti-terrorism court ordered seizure of properties of known YouTubers and journalists, including Adil Raja, Shaheen Sehbai, Dr Moeed Pirzada, Sabir Shakir, Haider Mehdi, and Wajahat Saeed Khan for inciting violence.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of ATC court directed the Islamabad deputy commissioner to confiscate the moveable and immovable assets of accused media persons who have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

The court also ordered NADRA chairman to block their CNIC and Overseas Pakistanis cards, while Federal Investigation Agency director general was directed to block their passports.

The court also requested compliance report on the execution of these orders within two weeks. The prosecution witnesses' statements against the accused have also been recorded.

The ruling comes after wider crackdown on individuals accused of using digital platforms to spew hate speech and incite violence.

Former serviceman Adil Raja, journalist Shaheen Sehbai, Moeed Pirzada, Sabir Shakir, Haider Mehdi, and Wajahat Saeed Khan are facing serious charges of inciting violence and instigating people to resort to violence.