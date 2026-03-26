Pakistan alerts US after intelligence reveals Israel planning to take out Iran’s Araghchi, Ghalibaf

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN – Pakistani official told British wire agency that Israel reportedly working to assassinate Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, armed with highly precise intelligence on their movements.

Pakistan reportedly alerted US, warning that such strikes would remove key diplomatic figures and potentially slam the door on any hope of dialogue between the countries. Acting on intelligence, US is said to have intervened, halting the planned attacks and preventing what could have become a major escalation in the volatile region.

The episode once again highlights Pakistan’s role as a measured and responsible diplomatic player, prioritizing dialogue over confrontation at a critical moment that could have ignited serious regional tensions.

Iran recently lost some of its top leaders in a series of targeted strikes. On 28 February 2026, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who had led the country for nearly four decades, was killed in a strike on his compound in Tehran, prompting national mourning.

Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and a key security official, was also killed in another targeted strike. In addition to these high-profile figures, several other senior commanders and officials were also reportedly killed, causing significant disruption within Iran’s leadership amid rising regional tensions.