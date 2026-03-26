Trump eyes ending Iran War in 4–6 Weeks before Midterms

ISLAMABAD – US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to bring ongoing conflict with Iran to a dramatic conclusion, possibly within 6 weeks.

A report shared by Wall Street Journal said POTUS told his closest advisers that he refuses to let the war drag on and believes the conflict is already in its final, decisive stage.

President sees Iran war not only as a national security issue but also as a potential distraction from his political priorities, including the midterm elections and his tough stance on immigration. White House also planned major summit in Beijing this May, banking on the assumption that the Iran conflict will be resolved before then. Experts, however, caution that the situation remains highly uncertain and that final decisions are still far from being set in stone.

US is also pursuing two-pronged approach, showing readiness for further negotiations while simultaneously ramping up its military presence in the Middle East. Trump is also reportedly considering making American access to Iranian oil a condition of peace, but no detailed operational plan has been revealed yet.

Adding to tension, Washington Post reports that US a set of ceasefire proposals to Iran. These include demands that Tehran needs to eliminate its stockpile of enriched uranium, besides limiting its ballistic missile program. Stop supporting militant groups such as Hezbollah, Houthis, and Hamas, US said.

US officials described these proposals as highly sensitive, and White House has denied reports that Iran rejected them, emphasizing that talks are still ongoing.

In unexpected twist, Pakistan also offered to host indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, while Iran confirmed it is actively engaging with neighboring countries.

Experts warn that diplomacy and military strategy are moving in tandem, making it impossible to predict exactly how the war will end—but one thing is clear: the next few weeks could prove critical for the future of the Middle East and global stability.