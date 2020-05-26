Ira’s Dessertry: A world full of flavours and fillings

Sheherbano Syed
03:40 PM | 26 May, 2020
Ira’s Dessertry: A world full of flavours and fillings
Share

LAHORE- Instagram is a complete food feast for the eyes, filled with some aesthetically pleasing shots of homemade foods that would make even the most experienced cooks stop and stare.

Try out our donutss #irasdesserterylhr

No other category of food pops out of your feed quite like desserts. From scrumptious cupcakes to perfectly decorated doughnuts and other sweets, all kinds of desserts are available at Ira’s Dessertry to feed the sugar monster inside you.

Chocolate Fudge Brownies #irasdesserterylhr

So whether you have an incurable sweet tooth or admire pure icing artistry, you'll want to order in from Ira’s Dessertry for some delectable confections.

Chocolate Chunk Cookies #irasdesserterylhr

With all the delicious brownies, cookies and fluffy doughnuts, this pastry pro is quite an expert at creating a feast for your taste bud. Don’t believe us? Try for yourself and you really won’t regret it!

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins🥳🧁 #irasdesserterylhr

Have more to add from the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

