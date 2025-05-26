Veteran politician, former Sindh governor Kamaluddin Azfar passes away

KARACHI – Kamaluddin Azfar, senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Sindh governor breathed his least in Karachi.

PPP Sindh General Secretary, Senator Waqar Mehdi, stated that Azfar had been under treatment at Ziauddin Hospital where he took his last breath. Funeral arrangements will be finalized once his children arrive from abroad.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah paid tribute to Azfar, calling him a “wise and experienced political leader” whose contributions will not be forgotten. Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging his close collaboration with Benazir Bhutto on key policy matters.

A prominent figure in Sindh’s political landscape, Azfar was a close associate of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He also led the PPP’s Karachi chapter and earned the nickname “Son of Karachi” for his grassroots work, including the development of low-cost housing in the Lines Area.

Appointed as Sindh governor in 1995 by then prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Azfar resigned from the Senate to assume the role. He previously served in several significant positions, including finance minister of Sindh, federal minister for local government and rural development, and special assistant to the prime minister.