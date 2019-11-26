Yousaf Naseem Khokhar removed as chief secretary Punjab
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:18 PM | 26 Nov, 2019
ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tuesday removed Yousaf Naseem Khokhar as Chief Secretary Punjab.

According to a notification, Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Officer, has been appointed as new Chief Secretary Punjab. 

Khan was earlier posted as Secretary Interior Division, the notification stated.

However, in another notification, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services presently has been directed to report the establishment division until further order.

