President Dr Arif Alvi to address inaugural session of two-day Envoys Conference focused on Africa today

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi will address the inaugural session of the event that is being hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Consistent with the vision of the leadership and priorities of the government, the Conference is aimed at deepening Pakistan 's engagement with Africa in diverse fields.

It will also bring together the Pakistani envoys posted in Africa with important stakeholders, including senior leadership from relevant Ministries and Departments and representatives of the private sector.

Due to its rich natural resources and growing middle-class consumer market, the World Bank has predicted that most African countries will reach middle-income status by 2025, which is presenting a tremendous opportunity for Pakistani goods and services.

As part of UN peace-keeping operations, Pakistan has made a significant contribution for peace, security and development on the continent over the past several decades.

Meanwhile, in a video message pertaining to the event, Foreign Minister said we believe a strong economy is essential to the country's strong foreign policy.

He said it is a need of the hour to expand our economic contacts in the African continent.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said conference participants shall deliberate on ways and means to further strengthen existing relations with African countries and diversify and deepen political, economic, security and socio-cultural relations which will leave a positive impact on our future, the Radio Pakistan reported.