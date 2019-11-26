Shoaib Dastgir appointed as IGP Punjab

LAHORE - Managing Director of National Police Foundation Shoaib Dastgir has been appointed as new inspector general of Punjab police, said an official notification.

Dastgir, an officer of BPS-21, will replace outgoing retired Capt Arif Nawaz Khan.

The provincial government has recommended the federal government three officers named Shoaib Dastgir, Mustaq Mahar and Ahmad Latif for the post.

The Center has selected Dastgir for the post.