Shoaib Dastgir appointed as IGP Punjab
10:01 PM | 26 Nov, 2019
Share
LAHORE - Managing Director of National Police Foundation Shoaib Dastgir has been appointed as new inspector general of Punjab police, said an official notification.
Dastgir, an officer of BPS-21, will replace outgoing retired Capt Arif Nawaz Khan.
The provincial government has recommended the federal government three officers named Shoaib Dastgir, Mustaq Mahar and Ahmad Latif for the post.
The Center has selected Dastgir for the post.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019