Shoaib Dastgir appointed as IGP Punjab
Web Desk
10:01 PM | 26 Nov, 2019
Shoaib Dastgir appointed as IGP Punjab
Share

LAHORE - Managing Director of National Police Foundation Shoaib Dastgir has been appointed as new inspector general of Punjab police, said an official notification.

Dastgir, an officer of BPS-21, will replace outgoing retired Capt Arif Nawaz Khan. 

The provincial government has recommended the federal government three officers named Shoaib Dastgir, Mustaq Mahar and Ahmad Latif for the post. 

The Center has selected Dastgir for the post. 

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr