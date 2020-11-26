KIA Niro Spotted in Pakistan – Is the future of Hybrid vehicles around the corner?

Automobiles users in Pakistan are delighted after spotting a fabulous fleet of KIA cars roaming the streets of Karachi. The entourage consisted of two sedans and two SUVs which were out on the roads for testing. The #WeAreUnstoppable wrapped vehicles, seen driving around Shahra-e-Faisal back and forth, quickly drove the social media into a frenzy. Since then, pictures and videos of the KIA entourage are being shared across different social media platforms.

It was easy to identify the four wrapped KIA cars from their stylish lights and unique body shape. The two sedans are the KIA Stinger and Cerato while the mid-sized SUV is a KIA Sorento and the compact-SUV is a KIA Niro; it appears as if KIA is ready to take on local competitors in the hybrid vehicles market.

While the car enthusiasts in Pakistan are keeping their hopes high, a number of people are also debating on the prices and fuel economy by comparing KIA’s machines with those of Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) and Honda Atlas.

Four cars are being spotted by many people, they are wrapped in #WeAreUnstoppable banner ???? Kya scene hai boss? pic.twitter.com/QYoChmudkC — Imad Kazmi (@imadismm) November 25, 2020

Seeing KIA out on the roads and all wrapped up is amazing. And being a car lover i can say that it’s a very beautiful car #WeAreUnstoppable pic.twitter.com/HRaMRpIngy — Muhammad Bilal (@itsbee009) November 25, 2020

For a hybrid SUV, KIA Niro is a solid contender that delivers value, quality, and dependability.

KIA Niro

Hybrids are becoming increasingly popular and important in today's market and the Niro combines petrol/electric power with an attractive SUV style body that provides more room than the average family hatchback.

Engine

The new Niro features a Kappa 1.6GDI engine – a perfect match for the SUV’s hybrid system – that generates maximum output of 105 ps at 5,700 rpm and peak torque of 15.0 kg.m at 4,000 rpm. All told, the system offers a combined maximum output of 141 ps.

Battery

· Durable and lightweight, the 1.56kWh lithium-ion polymer battery safely positioned below the rear seat sufficiently controls electrical energy and cools more effectively

· Providing up to 43.5 ps on its own, a permanent magnet electric motor also assists the gasoline engine in hybrid mode and recharges the battery during deceleration

Exterior

Niro’s striking design includes LED combination lamps, silver garnish and distinctive curves that work together to establish an ultra-modern look. Curved body lines flanking the side windows help to minimize vortex, turbulence and drag, while a rear diffuser helps manage airflow.

The rear combination lamps use energy-efficient LED s for immediate illumination and consistent brightness.

Energy-efficient LED daytime running lamps and fog lamps offer quick illumination and a consistently bright beam.

The rear camera is integrated with the rear wiper mount for a cleaner look and to prevent lens soiling in bad weather.

A power sunroof opens or closes with the press of a button to let in sunshine and fresh air

Scuff plates present a bit of sporty pizazz every time you get in or out of the vehicle while also protecting the Niro's finish.

Interior:

The easy-to-use 5" colour TFT-LCD touch screen gives you control of the powerful 6-speaker audio system. Enjoy high-fidelity radio, or access your personal audio device via USB, auxiliary plug or Bluetooth. Optional RDS offers high-quality digital programming. Adjust volume and select tracks or stations through integrated steering-wheel 5” colour TFT-LCD touch screen audio remote controls. The rearview camera displays dynamic guidelines on the LCD touch screen.

A tasteful, intelligently designed, customizable supervision cluster displays temperature, tire pressure alerts and other essential vehicle and trip information. It also displays the status of the hybrid charging system, including fuel and battery levels and usage. Its high-resolution screen makes it easy to read a myriad of information at a glance

Sharing a vehicle with another driver doesn't have to mean readjusting the driver's seat and side mirrors every time you get in the Niro. To help keep everyone feeling right at home at the wheel, IMS stores seat and side mirror memory references for two drivers

Make driving more pleasurable on cold days - and stay focused on the demands of driving - with the optional heated steering wheel.

Available ventilated front seats provide cooling airflow on hot days, while heated seats include a smart control system that incrementally lowers the heating of the front-passenger seat over time to help protect children and the elderly from potential burns. The Niro is designed to get you to your destination safely and feeling refreshed.

D-FATC automatically turns the air conditioner and heater on and off to maintain separate driver and front-passenger temperatures.

Rear-seat passengers can warm their hands using the vents mounted at the rear of the centre console.

Set the stalk control to Auto and the headlights and tail lights will come on automatically at dusk or in dark places.

Racing-inspired aluminium pedals offer a pattern of rubber nubs for additional grip to inject excitement into every drive.

At night, the ECM detects bright light and automatically dims the reflection of beams from the following vehicle to reduce glare.

Charge devices via console-mounted power outlets and a built-in USB charger. For personalized listening, connect audio devices through the auxiliary or USB port.

A sensor automatically measures rain intensity and adjusts the windshield-wiper interval as needed.

Safety

Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) and hot-stamped steel: The Kia Niro uses more than 53% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), resulting in phenomenal rigidity. And hot-stamping of components is applied to 24 parts in stress areas. These measures greatly improve body strength, enhancing cabin protection and improving dynamic performance.

Blind Spot Detection (BSD): Blind Spot Detection uses sensors to monitor the sides and rear of the vehicle, and using visual alerts, informs the driver about vehicles in the blind spot for easier and safer lane changes.

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA): When you back out of a parking spot or driveway, this system gives you a warning if it detects any cross traffic in the lane the vehicle is entering

Parking Assist System (PAS): For confident parking, PAS uses ultrasonic sensors mounted on the front and rear bumpers to warn of any obstacles when manoeuvring into tight spaces

7 airbags: To help protect occupants and potentially reduce injuries in the event of a collision, the Niro offers driver and front passenger airbags, two front-side airbags, two side-curtain airbags, and a driver’s knee airbag as standard.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC): ESC ensures optimal braking performance and directional control by automatically delivering the right amount of braking force to each wheel according to engine torque and driving conditions.

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC): At a standstill on an incline, HAC prevents you from rolling backwards by gently applying the brakes for up to two seconds as your foot goes from the brake to the accelerator

Aluminium body elements (hood/tailgate): While critical points use more high-strength steel than ever, aluminium is used in the hood and tailgate to help reduce weight by as much as 11 kg for better handling and fuel economy.

In the international market, KIA Niro comes in several versions at several prices for the 2020 model year. Outside Pakistan, the Niro is available as a mild-hybrid, a Plug-In Hybrid that delivers good electric-only performance, and a fully electric version that has the excellent long-range performance. This strategy gives Niro customers the option to pick the version that makes the most sense for their needs.

Currently, Pakistan’s hybrid car market is being dominated by famous imports including Toyota Aqua, Prius and Honda Vezel.

Dubbed as the Big3, Honda, Toyota and Suzuki have ruled the automotive industry in the South Asian country for decades enjoying their monopoly with the constant increase in prices while the quality of their vehicles continues to decline over the years.

On the other hand, besides quality and safety measures, KIA has also focused on the latest features which were regularly ignored in Pakistan. The Korean automotive giant entered the market back in 2018 under the Yunus Brothers Group, also known as Lucky Group. KIA entered the local market with its renowned hatchback, Picanto. Since then, the car is giving a tough competition to its local and Japanese competitors in the 1000cc bracket.

In 2019 Pakistan Auto Parts Show (PAPS), KIA stole the limelight by displaying an array of jaw-dropping vehicles that included Grand Carnival, Rio, Sportage and Picanto.

Despite the fact that SUVs weren’t acceptable to the Pakistani market at one time, KIA’s flagship Sportage entered into the local market with style, making people switch from a midsize sedan to the compact/crossover SUV.

Since the end of 2019, rumours were rife that KIA is bringing its new variants to Pakistan. And, after the recent sighting in Karachi, it is expected that these new variants will soon be rolled out in the local market. If this happens anytime this year, KIA will be providing an exciting future the auto industry awaits in Pakistan.