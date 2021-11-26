PTV withdraws 100m compensation claim against Shoaib Akhtar
Web Desk
11:30 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
PTV withdraws 100m compensation claim against Shoaib Akhtar
Share

LAHORE – The state-owned channel PTV withdrew its compensation claim from the civil court of Lahore registered against former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

During the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Akhtar had a heated argument with PTV Sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz on live TV, where the latter had misbehaved with the national star.

Following the argument, Akhtar had resigned from the live show. While the public supported the Rawalpindi Express, the state-owned channel had sent him a recovery notice asking him to pay Rs100 million in damages and reimburse three months' salary worth Rs3,333,000 for violating clauses of their contract.

However, before the end of the month-long cricket series, a truce had been reached between Akhtar and Niaz, after a meeting at the residence of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

Apologising to Akhtar, Dr Niaz had admitted that what had transpired on the live show should not have occurred. He had said that their 30-year-old friendship should not end.

Senior anchor Saleem Safi had taken Akhtar to Chaudhry's home, whereas Dr Niaz had been called over to the residence by the information minister himself.

More From This Category
Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup match sets new ...
12:30 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
BANvPAK – Bangladesh win the toss and elect to ...
08:45 AM | 26 Nov, 2021
Pakistani boxing ace Muhammad Waseem set to lock ...
01:22 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
BANvPAK: Pakistan name 12-player squad for first ...
11:57 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court ...
07:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
‘Man for all situations’ Mohammad Rizwan ...
09:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Man sentenced to death for smuggling Netflix’s Squid Game into North Korea
09:15 PM | 25 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr