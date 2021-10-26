Ostrich on the loose in Lahore captured, dies from choking (VIDEO)
Web Desk
09:50 PM | 26 Oct, 2021
Ostrich on the loose in Lahore captured, dies from choking (VIDEO)
LAHORE – One of the ostriches on the loose in the provincial capital died as a man grabbed it from its neck when it was running on Canal Road.

It's not so often that you see an ostrich running frantically on a busy road, but Lahorites saw this rare scene.

In one of the viral clips, the big bird can be seen running on one of the busiest roads, causing a traffic jam.

A crowd of people was seen running after the bird to catch it. After a long chase, a man got hold of the bird and grabbed it by its neck.

As the bird struggled to get free, the man held its neck strongly. The bird died from choking. Police have started an investigation. The dead bird was later removed from the busy road.

Reports in the local media suggest the ostriches had fled some place on the Lahore outskirts and then landed in Muslim Town.

In January, an ostrich escaped from a private park in Karachi and ran onto a road near Korangi.

