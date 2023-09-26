Search

Pakistan

Punjab gets first-ever plastic road

01:44 PM | 26 Sep, 2023
LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated the first-ever plastic road in provincial capital of Lahore.

The Zafar Ali road that stretches from Gymkhana Mall Road to Jail Road was inaugurated at a ceremony, which was attended by several officials.

The technical support for the over one kilometer was provided by the professors of University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.

The financial cost for constructing the plastic road has been significantly reduced, as it cost only Rs20 million as compared to Rs60 million for constructing a regular road.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister appreciated the technical support provide by the UET professors in the construction of this plastic road.

The road is more durable than the conventional roads as the innovative constructions are not susceptible to rain-induced damage.

Pakistan inaugurates first 'plastic road'

