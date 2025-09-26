Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 26 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped, as the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs396,800 per tola, while 10 grams were valued at Rs340,192.

In the global market, gold climbed to a record $3,770 per ounce, reflecting strong demand amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Gold Price Karachi 396,800 Lahore 396,800 Islamabad 396,800 Peshawar 396,800 Quetta 396,800 Sialkot 396,800 Hyderabad 396,800 Faisalabad 39,800

Across major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, gold rates were uniform at Rs396,800 per tola, while silver was priced at Rs4,663 per tola and Rs3,9797 per 10 grams.

Market experts attribute the consistent rise in prices to volatility in global bullion trade and fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.