Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price – 26 September 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:26 am | Sep 26, 2025
Punjab Govt Confirms Gold Reserves In Attock

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped, as the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs396,800 per tola, while 10 grams were valued at Rs340,192.

In the global market, gold climbed to a record $3,770 per ounce, reflecting strong demand amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Gold Price
Karachi 396,800
Lahore 396,800
Islamabad 396,800
Peshawar 396,800
Quetta 396,800
Sialkot 396,800
Hyderabad 396,800
Faisalabad 39,800

Across major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad, gold rates were uniform at Rs396,800 per tola, while silver was priced at Rs4,663 per tola and Rs3,9797 per 10 grams.

Market experts attribute the consistent rise in prices to volatility in global bullion trade and fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

