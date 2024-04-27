Internet speed slows down in Pakistan amid fault in submarine optical fiber cable

ISLAMABAD - People in parts of Pakistan are facing slow internet speed on Saturday due to fault in key submarine cable.

Reports in local media suggest that the fiber optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe has been severed, with experts claiming five cuts that will require about a month to repair.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) sources report that internet service from the east has been disrupted, causing significant browsing difficulties for internet users in South Asian nation.

PTA said internet users will face slow internet during evening hours. Meanwhile, PTCL sources said traffic from the east comprises less than 10 percent of total internet traffic, and they have planned to shift to alternative sources for smooth browsing.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. PTCL and Transworld users are facing disruptions.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Dec-2021/ptcl-issues-statement-after-submarine-cable-fault-disrupts-internet-across-pakistan









