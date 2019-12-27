PM Imran to arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit today
Web Desk
10:56 AM | 27 Dec, 2019
PM Imran to arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit today
Share

KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit today (Friday)

According to media details, the prime minister will hold a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and will hold an important meeting with members of National and Provincial Assembly.

The premier will also review progress on the ongoing development projects undertaken by the federal government in Karachi .

He will also attend the valima ceremony of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar’s son in the evening.

More From This Category
Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan over Kashmir ...
09:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Modi's anti-Muslim agenda imminent threat to ...
07:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Pakistan launches first-ever health insurance ...
06:34 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Mansehra boy rape case: prime suspect Qari ...
04:56 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Dr Zafar pays tribute to parents/guardians for ...
12:51 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Newly-wed bride suffocates to death in Lahore
11:51 AM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr