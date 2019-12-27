PM Imran to arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit today

KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit today (Friday)

According to media details, the prime minister will hold a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and will hold an important meeting with members of National and Provincial Assembly.

The premier will also review progress on the ongoing development projects undertaken by the federal government in Karachi .

He will also attend the valima ceremony of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar’s son in the evening.