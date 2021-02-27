US intelligence blames Saudi Crown Prince for Jamal Khashoggi's assassination
NEW YORK – The United States released an explosive intelligence report stated that Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
In a two-year-old report released by President Joe Biden's administration, the US authorities concluded that the MBS allegedly approved an operation in Istanbul to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday shared a tweet stated that the State Department will impose a Khashoggi Ban," a set of restrictions on 76 Saudi individuals who are believed to be involved in the killing. The US restrictions will not impose on the crown prince.
The murder of journalist and U.S. lawful permanent resident Jamal Khashoggi shocked the world. Starting today, we will have a new global policy bearing his name to impose visa restrictions on those who engage in extraterritorial attacks on journalists or activists.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 26, 2021
The crown prince has had absolute control of the Saudi kingdom and intelligence operations since 2017.
On the other hand, Saudi Arabia completely rejects the US report that found that de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved journalist Jamal Khashoggi's 2018 murder.
A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry stated 'the government of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the kingdom's leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions'.
