KP police SP martyred, three officers injured in Mardan operation

PESHAWAR – An intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned deadly in the early hours of Tuesday, with senior police officer losing life in a gunbattle with terrorists.
In a statement, KP police said Superintendent of Police was martyred when attackers opened fire at policemen in the Katlang area of Mardan district in early hours of Tuesday.
A deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and two other police personnel sustained injuries in the attack. The deceased officer was identified as Ijaz Khan, while Deputy Superintendent of Police Naseem Khan, Mansoor, and Saleem were injured in the attack.
Forces started search operation in the area to apprehend the militants who managed to escape.
The recent attack was the latest in a series of ambush on security forces as KP and Balochistan area - the two regions neighboring Afghanistan - witnessed serious law and order situations amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on February 27, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 282.3 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.5 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 76.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.3
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
