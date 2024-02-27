KP police SP martyred, three officers injured in Mardan operation

PESHAWAR – An intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned deadly in the early hours of Tuesday, with senior police officer losing life in a gunbattle with terrorists.

In a statement, KP police said Superintendent of Police was martyred when attackers opened fire at policemen in the Katlang area of Mardan district in early hours of Tuesday.

A deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and two other police personnel sustained injuries in the attack. The deceased officer was identified as Ijaz Khan, while Deputy Superintendent of Police Naseem Khan, Mansoor, and Saleem were injured in the attack.

Forces started search operation in the area to apprehend the militants who managed to escape.

The recent attack was the latest in a series of ambush on security forces as KP and Balochistan area - the two regions neighboring Afghanistan - witnessed serious law and order situations amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.