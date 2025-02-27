Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Civil-military leaders reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to defend borders on Operation Swift Retort Anniversary

Civil Military Leaders Reaffirms Pakistans Resolve To Defend Borders On Operation Swift Retort Anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday marks the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort with tributes being paid to Armed Forces.

As the country remembers historic day of Feb 17, 2019, it was the operation that showcased resilience and determination of the country’s Armed Forces in the face of India’s attempted aggression in 2019.

Pakistan Air Force successfully thwarted an Indian border violation by shooting down two Indian fighter jets. The operation also led to the capture of Indian pilot Abhinandan, further emphasizing Pakistan’s military capabilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended professionalism, and spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by Forces on the anniversary. PM Shehbaz emphasized that operation, six years ago, sent a clear message to the enemy: Pakistan is fully capable of safeguarding its borders.

The premier highlighted that Pakistan’s military responded decisively to India’s aggression, proving that the nation’s soldiers are always prepared to defend its sovereignty. He reiterated that while Pakistan has always advocated for regional peace, any threat to its national security unites the nation in defense of its stability.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs also paid tribute to the unwavering courage and professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. They reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) underscored that Operation Swift Retort was measured and resolute response to India’s unprovoked aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s dedication to securing its borders.

Army leadership emphasized that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain vigilant, fully prepared to face any future threats, and continue to work towards ensuring the security and stability of the country, while fostering regional peace.

‘Surprise Day’ – Nation celebrates Feb 27 as tribute to PAF s retaliation against India

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pakistani Rupee – 27 February Thursday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 293.25 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.6 198
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 722.65 731.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search