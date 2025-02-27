Civil-military leaders reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to defend borders on Operation Swift Retort Anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Thursday marks the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort with tributes being paid to Armed Forces.

As the country remembers historic day of Feb 17, 2019, it was the operation that showcased resilience and determination of the country’s Armed Forces in the face of India’s attempted aggression in 2019.

Pakistan Air Force successfully thwarted an Indian border violation by shooting down two Indian fighter jets. The operation also led to the capture of Indian pilot Abhinandan, further emphasizing Pakistan’s military capabilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended professionalism, and spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by Forces on the anniversary. PM Shehbaz emphasized that operation, six years ago, sent a clear message to the enemy: Pakistan is fully capable of safeguarding its borders.

The premier highlighted that Pakistan’s military responded decisively to India’s aggression, proving that the nation’s soldiers are always prepared to defend its sovereignty. He reiterated that while Pakistan has always advocated for regional peace, any threat to its national security unites the nation in defense of its stability.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs also paid tribute to the unwavering courage and professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. They reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) underscored that Operation Swift Retort was measured and resolute response to India’s unprovoked aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s dedication to securing its borders.

Army leadership emphasized that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain vigilant, fully prepared to face any future threats, and continue to work towards ensuring the security and stability of the country, while fostering regional peace.