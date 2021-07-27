Pakistan highly values bilateral ties with KSA, President Alvi tells Saudi FM
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have underscored the need to broaden spectrum of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interests, according to an official statement.
During a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and visiting Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Islamabad, both sides reiterated their commitment to institutionalise the bilateral relations so as to make enhanced progress in the areas of trade and economy.
President Alvi said that Pakistan highly values its ties with KSA and wants to further expand economic and trade relations with the brotherly country.
The Saudi foreign minister said that both countries enjoyed true brotherly relations and Saudi Arabia desired to maintain the existing momentum of bilateral cooperation.
Earlier, the Saudi dignitary called on his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.
PM Imran stresses boosting economic ties in ... 08:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the need for strengthening the economic dimension of the relationship with Saudi ...
- Five killed after policemen open fire at each other in India09:18 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan highly values bilateral ties with KSA, President Alvi tells ...08:41 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran stresses boosting economic ties in meeting with Saudi FM08:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran's cabinet approves Pakistan Cyber Security Policy 202107:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Blinken in India to take up grave human rights violations with Modi07:39 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with new dance video in saree05:31 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Sonya Hussyn hints at getting married soon04:32 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Birthday wishes pour in as Humayun Saeed turns 5003:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021