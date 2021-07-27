Pakistan highly values bilateral ties with KSA, President Alvi tells Saudi FM

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have underscored the need to broaden spectrum of bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interests, according to an official statement.

During a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and visiting Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Islamabad, both sides reiterated their commitment to institutionalise the bilateral relations so as to make enhanced progress in the areas of trade and economy.

President Alvi said that Pakistan highly values its ties with KSA and wants to further expand economic and trade relations with the brotherly country.

The Saudi foreign minister said that both countries enjoyed true brotherly relations and Saudi Arabia desired to maintain the existing momentum of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, the Saudi dignitary called on his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.