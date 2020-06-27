New elections in Gilgit-Baltistan on August 18

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Saturday gave go-ahead for holding new elections for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislation Assembly on August 18, 2020.

The polls will be held on 24 general seats for the provincial assembly.

On June 24, the caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Mir Afzal, took oath as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government completed its five-year term in the region.

GB Governor Pir Karam Ali Shah administered the oath during a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Ex-chief minister Mehdi Shah, former GB assembly speaker Wazir Baig and former lawmakers were also present on the occasion.

Mir Afzal, who is a retired DIG police, is the second caretaker CM in the region where the positions of CM and governor were first introduced in 2009 under Governance Order 2009.