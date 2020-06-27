Peshawar Zalmi announces Digital Camp to find young talent (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar Zalmi, one of the franchises of Pakistan Super League, has announced to launch the MG Presents Zalmi Digital Camp, which would allow young players to be part of the Zalmi squad.

Young cricketers will be able to join the programme by making videos of their batting and bowling and uploading these on social media with the hashtag #MGZalmiCamp, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Head Coach Darren Sammy, Mentor Hashim Amla and Director Cricketing Affairs Muhammad Akram are set out to find new cricketers.

Peshawar Zalmi has launched a Digital Training Camp for aspiring cricketers who will get the chance to get reviewed by Zalmi Coaching Panel which consists of Director Cricketing Affairs Muhammad Akram, Head Coach Daren Sammy and Hashim Amla. pic.twitter.com/YqX0OApJzq — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) June 27, 2020

They will review the batting and bowling videos of the young cricketers and the talent which impresses the Zalmi management can be part of the Zalmi squad in the emerging category.

Encouraging the youth in a video message, Peshawar Zalmi’s Head Coach Darren Sammy said that the Zalmi Digital Camp was a great opportunity for young cricketers to test their skills. Make your batting or bowling videos and be a part of Zalmi’s team, he asked the promising players.

Darren Sammy said that Peshawar Zalmi had already given opportunities to many great emerging cricketers like Hassan Ali and Haider Ali who went on to become part of the Pakistan Team.

Director Cricketing Affairs, Mohammad Akram said that the players were away from the field due to coronavirus and Zalmi was trying to re-engage them. “Make your video and send it to us to get a chance to represent Peshawar Zalmi in PSL,” he asked the aspiring players.

Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, said the digital programme was designed in light of the current situation. Young cricketers should take full advantage of this programme so that their talent can reach to the thinktank of Peshawar Zalmi and they can be provided maximum coaching. He asked the cricketers to record all the videos individually while implementing all safety guidelines.