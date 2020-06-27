FM Qureshi inaugurates mosque rebuilt at foreign ministry

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday inaugurated Al-Noor Mosque rebuilt at the building of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Pakistani capital.

The minister, who unveiled the plaque of the mosque and reviewed the reconstruction work, was apprised of the project by the ministry's Director General Headquarters.

On the occasion, the state media reported, the foreign minister especially prayed for the elimination of COVID-19 pandemic and progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officers of the ministry were also present.