Yasir Hussain is madly in love with wife Iqra Aziz and he isn't afraid of showing it

When people are head over heels in love, they don't shy away from public display of affection and celebrities are no exception to that. They keep their loving hearts on their sleeves, grabbing attention from everyone. But, these love-struck celebs can easily become a victim of trolling and unwarranted criticism.

Actor Yasir Hussain and wife Iqra Aziz have always been at the end of receiving immense backlash for publicly being affectionate towards towards each other.

However, that doesn't seem to bother the couple as Yasir in a recent Instagram post mentioned how he will continue to show love to his wife regardless of what the world has to say.

Posting a boomerang video of himself with Iqra, Yasir shared that there isn't anything wrong about showing affection to your loved ones.

Yasir went on to say, “Kuch logon ko yeh sahi lagta hai kuch ko nahi, kuch logon ko mai janta hun jo dosron ki biviyon ko ghoorty hain aur apni ko dekhty bhi nahi. Kuch apni hi bivi se sharmaty hain."

He further talked about how much he loves his wife and will always make sure that the world knows just how crazy he is about Iqra.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!