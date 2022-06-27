Congratulations pour in as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are expecting first child
Web Desk
12:48 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Source: Alia Bhatt (Instagram)
MUMBAI – Congratulations are in order as Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child.

Taking to Instagram, Bhatt shared a photo of her and her hubby while visiting a doctor. The Raazi star captioned the post as, “Our baby…coming soon”.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Karan Johar, congratulated the couple after the news was shared on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt officially tied the knot in an intimate celebration in April, this year.

