Birthday wishes pour in for Fahad Mustafa

KARACHI – Pakistan’s multi-talented actor Fahad Mustafa has turned 39 and celebration posts continue to pour in from celebrities and fans.

Celebrities including Sana Javed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Faysal Qureshi, Shagufta Ejaz, Salman Iqbal, Sami Khan and others took to social media to extend birthday wishes to Fahad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

The Load Wedding actor is currently busy in promotion of his upcoming film, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, along with co-star Mahira Khan.