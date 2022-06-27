Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 27, 2022

08:35 AM | 27 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 27, 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 27, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 205 207.5
Euro EUR 217.5 220.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 254 257
U.A.E Dirham AED 56.5 57.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 55 55.9
Australian Dollar AUD 144.14 145.39
Bahrain Dinar BHD 553.93 558.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 160.63 161.98
China Yuan CNY 31.02 31.27
Danish Krone DKK 29.4 29.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 26.44 26.79
Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 678.54 683.54
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.14 47.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.12 132.32
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.03 21.33
Omani Riyal OMR 541.73 546.23
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 57.01 57.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 149.67 150.97
Swedish Korona SEK 20.48 20.78
Swiss Franc CHF 216.85 218.6
Thai Bhat THB 5.99 6.09

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
09:22 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:35 AM | 25 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:40 AM | 24 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:33 AM | 23 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:41 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:32 AM | 21 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shafaat Syed’s rendition of ‘Pasoori’ may leave you giggling!
10:48 PM | 26 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr