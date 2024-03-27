Search

Pakistan

Mohsin Naqvi, Ahad Cheema among seven elected senators unopposed in Punjab

04:30 PM | 27 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Seven candidates were elected senators unopposed from Punjab ahead of Senate elections scheduled to be held on April 2.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Parvez Rasheed, Nasir Mehmood, Ahad Cheem and Talal Chaudhry were elected unopposed while ruling coalition’s candidate Mohsin Naqvi also bagged the seat of the upper house of the parliament unopposed. 

Two seats were won by the Sunni Ittehad Council after its candidates Raja Nasir Abbas and Hamid Khan were elected unopposed in Punjab. 

Mustafay Ramday has withdrawn its nomination papers for a technocrat seat while Shehzad Waseem, Mussadik Malik, Waleed Iqbal and Umar Ijaz Cheema withdrew papers from General seats. 

On March 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that Senate elections would be held on April 2 to fill the 48 vacant seats.

As many as 52 seats in the upper house of parliament will fall vacant after expiration of the 6-year term of the incumbent Senators on Tuesday. The elections, however, would be held to elect 48 senators as 4 reserved seats for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) had been abolished after the 25th Constitutional Amendment.       

Polling would be held to elect members against seven general seats, two women, two seats for technocrats, including Ulema and one seat for non-Muslims from Sindh and Punjab.

Senate elections for 48 seats to be held on April 2, announces ECP

