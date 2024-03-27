'Rs350mn house for one officer': Punjab plans new GOR project in DHA

LAHORE – The Punjab government has planned to launch a new Government Officers Residences (GOR) project under which luxury houses would be built for public servants, it emerged on Wednesday.

Reports said 127 houses will be constructed within the premises of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), an upscale residential area in the provincial capital, to address the accommodation needs of the government officers.

The Board of Revenue has sent a summary in this regard to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for approval.

As per the reported specification, the house for a government officer will be built on one kanal area in order to ensure comfortable living for them. Each house would cost the government Rs350 million, means the project would need a huge investment.

Reports said the new GOR projects aims at attracting the talented individuals to the government sector in the province.