Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui welcome baby girl

KARACHI – Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui, the one of the most loveable celebrity couple of Pakistan, were blessed with a baby girl.

The couple announced the birth of “Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui” on Instagram.

“We announce overselves as Amma & Abba to the most beautiful girl in the world Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui. While we are busy going gaga over her. Please remember us in your prayers,” read the post card shared by Zara.

The post received overwhelming response from fans who are extending congratulations to the couple on being blessed with the baby girl.

Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddique had tied the knot in 2017. Their first child was born premature and died days after the birth.