Irgc Claims Blocking Three Container Ships In Strait Of Hormuz Amid New Restrictions

TEHRAN – Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed blocking three international container ships attempting to pass through strategically vital Strait of Hormuz earlier today.

According to an official IRGC statement, the vessels, originating from multiple countries, were approaching the critical maritime corridor when Iranian naval forces issued a stern warning, forcing them to retreat immediately.

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed,” the statement said, saying “any attempt to pass will be met with a firm response.”

The situation grows even more volatile as Iran explicitly warned that any ships linked to the United States or Israel’s allies will be barred from passage entirely. This marks a significant tightening of control over one of the world’s most crucial oil and shipping lanes.

Lately, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered a more nuanced stance, saying that the strait is “not completely closed”—but only accessible to countries Iran does not consider hostile.

He revealed that China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India have already received approval for maritime transit, highlighting a clear geopolitical divide in access to the waterway.

US President Donald Trump claimed just a day earlier that Iran had allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through as a gesture of goodwill, a claim that appears to sharply contradict today’s aggressive posture.

Strait of Hormuz remained key artery for world’s oil shipments, meaning any disruption could send shockwaves through global energy markets.