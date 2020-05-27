Anoushey receives Eid wishes from 'Ertugrul' – VIDEO
It would be a dream come true, if we got an Eid greeting from one of our favourite celebs.
Well, this actually happened to Anoushey Ashraf when she got a missed call from a friend but later received a message with an Eid wish from none other than, Engin Altan Duzyatan himself.
Ashraf took to Instagram to share the video message from her Turkish friend Murat and the Ertugrul actor.
Best surprise and Eid gift ever by my friend Murat! When you MISS a facetime call with the handsome and uber talented Ertugrul aka @enginaltandzytn because you’re meditating and your phones on silent. 😂 Next time indeed, inshAllah. Been watching the series and loving it so far, good job you guys! ❤️❤️you guys made me smile this sombre Eid. Thank you @murattarman for being a star and the best human. Can’t wait to see you soon! Sending love and Eid greetings to Turkey 🇹🇷 #ertugrul #yay #happy ..... still wondering how i missed that call while you heroes were hanging out. 💁🏽♀️💁🏽♀️ next FaceTime call from Hayme Hatun and Noyan! Hehe 😂
“Best surprise and Eid gift ever by my friend Murat! When you miss a Facetime call with the handsome and Uber talented Ertugrul AKA Engin Altan Duzyatan because you’re meditating and your phones on silent... Next time indeed,” read the caption of the post.
Ashraf also shared how much she enjoys watching the Turkish series.
"Been watching the series and loving it so far, good job you guys! Made me smile this somber Eid... Sending love and Eid greetings to Turkey."
"Still wondering how I missed that call while you heroes were hanging out... next FaceTime call from Hayme Hatun and Noyan!” she concluded.
Seems like this was the best moment of Anoushey’s Eid this year!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
