Nadia Jamil’s best friend goes bald to support her

LAHORE -

The dreaded 'C' word can bring about panic even in the strongest of people and all hell can break loose when your doctor informs you that you are diagnosed with it.

But, actress Nadia Jamil has been battling the disease fearlessly. She has been very open about her journey and how she has been dealing with it.

Nadia has been keeping her fans updated about her procedures and surgeries on social media as well.

“It’s been ages,” she recently shared on the Instagram. “The second round of chemo over, hair is gone, body so weak I can’t raise my head, but my spirit becoming stronger, clearer every day. A painful and empowering journey. Everyday Allah blesses me with clarity, love, gratitude, survival.”

Recently, Nadia explained how she felt after losing her hair because of cancer. She also revealed how her college bestie, Rain shaved her head in solidarity.

“I met Rain at college and we decided we would be sisters for life,” the Behaad actor wrote. “Today as I battle one of the worst days fighting chemotherapy unable to eat or even lift my head to drink water, I cannot help smiling. I still have my amazing sister in my heart and in my life.”

Jamil also shared how touched she is by Rain’s heartwarming gesture.

“Looking at her clear, deep, blue eyes I thank God for her love and friendship. For all the conversations and for everything we have been through in our separate lives. The grief, the joy. Here we are so many years later, survivors,” she continued. “Without our hair, our faces shine out, nothing hidden and I must say I like what I see. Two sisters. Empowered. Loving, giving…with honesty, sincerity and strength in our faces.”

“I must say, I rather like the shape of it. People throw ideas at me of how I can hide it, scarves, hats, wigs – when all I want to do is feel it under my hands and get to know my face and head better, the face and head I hid behind my mane of hair.”

The Damsaa star also opened up about exploring herself amid her illness. “I’m getting to know me, slowly. I’m getting to heal me – very slowly. I’m learning now to be stronger. How to say no, how to make boundaries, how to protect me, and how to love myself.”

Nadia went on to talk about how she will return back to everything else that she has worked hard to achieve in life. “Mt work waits for me. The children, my inspiration, the little heroes and survivors I have worked for all my life waiting for me. They will get a far more stronger and more empowered Nado,” she asserted. Creativity waits for me. Love waits for me. Energy, passion, activism, being a voice, hope, change all wait for me.”

“But for now, I have to try and get this stewed apple down my throat. This too is living and surviving. One day at a time. And I have such beautiful companions by my side! My siblings, my loves, my Nico, my friends, my Ma. You all know who you are… Thank you. Thank you so much!” concluded Jamil.

