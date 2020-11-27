SHC rejects students’ plea to delay MDCAT 2020
05:36 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
SHC rejects students’ plea to delay MDCAT 2020
KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday turned down a petition filed by aspiring doctors seeking postponement of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020) scheduled for November 29 (Sunday).

The high court issuing order said that the MDCAT 2020 will not be rescheduled. However, a separate exam will be held on December 13, 2020 for those who have contracted COVID-19. 

Advocate Jibran Nasir moved the petition while representing the students, who are demanding the authorities to postpone the exams in view of rising number of coronavirus cases. 

The court has directed the Pakistan Medical Commission to ensure that all SOPs in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic are strictly followed in letter and spirit by the students, invigilators and staff present at the examination hall. 

