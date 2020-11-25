Now Pakistani students demand delay in MDCAT 2020
05:24 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Now Pakistani students demand delay in MDCAT 2020
LAHORE – Aspiring doctors have taken to social media to protest Pakistan Medical Commission’s (PMC) decision to conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam on November 29 amid second wave of COVID-19. 

DelayMDCAT2020 has become top trend on Twitter with 108k tweets till the time of reporting. 

The demand is trending on the social media platform a day after Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health, Dr Faisal Sultan said that all entry and professional exams will not postponed and they will be held on respective dates. 

The PMC on Monday also reiterated that that the MDCAT will be held on November 29 by implementing all coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The commission announced the date for MDCAT, which is facing delay for several months due to COVID-19 or court orders, last week.

Highlighting that coronavirus cases are spiking rapidly, the students have asked the authority to postpone the exams. 

