Now Pakistani students demand delay in MDCAT 2020

LAHORE – Aspiring doctors have taken to social media to protest Pakistan Medical Commission’s (PMC) decision to conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam on November 29 amid second wave of COVID-19.

DelayMDCAT2020 has become top trend on Twitter with 108k tweets till the time of reporting.

The demand is trending on the social media platform a day after Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health, Dr Faisal Sultan said that all entry and professional exams will not postponed and they will be held on respective dates.

The PMC on Monday also reiterated that that the MDCAT will be held on November 29 by implementing all coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The commission announced the date for MDCAT, which is facing delay for several months due to COVID-19 or court orders, last week.

Highlighting that coronavirus cases are spiking rapidly, the students have asked the authority to postpone the exams.

#DelayMDCAT2020 ...insha Allah...we dont to be effected by corona...plz save 150k students.. pic.twitter.com/irEx2DpLE4 — Usama Marwat (@UsamaMarwat10) November 25, 2020

.After KMU,now UHS has also notified delay of proff exams and will be rescheduled.All other universities will also notify soon.

PMC must have to notify the same for NMDCAT.@mjdawar#DelayMDCAT2020 pic.twitter.com/RgZtZYGT4o — Haider (@Haidershaw1) November 25, 2020

How can we follow sops in such an environment? PMC! you don't have any right to play with our lives that's it.#DelayMDCAT2020 pic.twitter.com/QCHglTnMmB — Nayab Ziad (@NayabZiad) November 25, 2020

#DelayMDCAT2020

I know some students who have infection if they went to hall then think the sitaution after test and we didn't want to put our lives in risk.@ImranKhanPTI@HamidMirPAK@TalatHussain12 pic.twitter.com/E9TNo4y9dk — Mushahid Hussain 🇵🇰 (@Mushahi06003522) November 25, 2020