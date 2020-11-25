Covid-19 second wave — University of Health Sciences Lahore postpones all exams
Share
LAHORE – University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has postponed all kinds of exams amid spike in cases of COVID-19.
UHS’ Examination Department in a notification said that "all undergraduate and Postgraduate Theory & Practical Examinations scheduled from 26th Nov 2020 to 24th December 2020 have been postponed in wake of Covid-19 pandemic till further notice”.
Earlier, the varsity issued another notification announced to suspend all on-campus academic activities.
During the period of suspension, all institutions "shall ensure online teaching/learning for students".
"The institutions shall restrict hostel accommodation to the students having internet connectivity problems, in accordance with the number prescribed by NCOC," read the notification.
- Covid-19 second wave — University of Health Sciences Lahore ...05:50 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
- Here's all about Grammys Award 2021 Nominations - Watch live stream12:00 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Urwa-Farhan 'separation' shocks social media09:57 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020