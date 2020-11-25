Covid-19 second wave — University of Health Sciences Lahore postpones all exams 
Web Desk
05:50 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Covid-19 second wave — University of Health Sciences Lahore postpones all exams 
Share

LAHORE – University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has postponed all kinds of exams amid spike in cases of COVID-19. 

UHS’ Examination Department in a notification said that "all undergraduate and Postgraduate Theory & Practical Examinations scheduled from 26th Nov 2020 to 24th December 2020 have been postponed in wake of Covid-19 pandemic till further notice”.

Earlier, the varsity issued another notification announced to suspend all on-campus academic activities.

During the period of suspension, all institutions "shall ensure online teaching/learning for students".

"The institutions shall restrict hostel accommodation to the students having internet connectivity problems, in accordance with the number prescribed by NCOC," read the notification.

More From This Category
Covid-19 second wave — University of Health ...
05:50 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Now Pakistani students demand delay in MDCAT 2020
05:24 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari awaits Covid-19 test report
04:46 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Pakistan Army reshuffles top generals
03:35 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
PM Imran, CM Buzdar discuss provincial ...
02:18 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Asif Ghafoor among 6 other promoted as Lieutenant ...
01:24 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rabab Hashim ties the knot (See Mehndi & Maiyon Pics)
05:08 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr