Covid-19 second wave — University of Health Sciences Lahore postpones all exams 

LAHORE – University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has postponed all kinds of exams amid spike in cases of COVID-19.

UHS’ Examination Department in a notification said that "all undergraduate and Postgraduate Theory & Practical Examinations scheduled from 26th Nov 2020 to 24th December 2020 have been postponed in wake of Covid-19 pandemic till further notice”.

Earlier, the varsity issued another notification announced to suspend all on-campus academic activities.

During the period of suspension, all institutions "shall ensure online teaching/learning for students".

"The institutions shall restrict hostel accommodation to the students having internet connectivity problems, in accordance with the number prescribed by NCOC," read the notification.